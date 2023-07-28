The Allen Co. Juvenile Detention Center helping youth turn their lives around

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Juveniles at the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center want a chance to make a difference, to work, and to turn their lives around. A rehabilitation program at the detention center is doing just that. The center’s clinical director spoke to local business leaders about how they have had a 100% success rate with clients. They work with them and their families to identify and remove the barriers that are keeping them from becoming a productive member of society. He is asking local businesses to think about hiring their graduates to give them the opportunities they need when they are released.
“One is opportunities,” says Dr. Thomas Hall, Clinical Director of the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center. "To give these youth the opportunity, plus to work with them. They need help with soft skills and things of that nature and the second thing is to know that we're there and not to forget us. Also, help in other was if they can with whatever they provide.”
Hull says it's rewarding when he runs into one of his graduates and hears how their life has turned around and that they are doing well.