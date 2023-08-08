The Back to School Celebrations gets Lima City students ready for 1st day of school

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With school just a week away, Lima City Schools is getting their students ready with some fun. Around 7 years ago, the school district started their “Back to School Celebration” started as a small idea to give away supplies, but it has grown to add fun activities and information. Thanks to community members and businesses, hundreds of students walked away with items they will need on the first day of school. There was also a kickball game, picnic, and other fun activities. But the students were not the only ones to get something important from the celebration.
"It gives us an opportunity to talk to parents too about the importance of getting to school every day, on time; making sure that your child gets adequate sleep," says Superintendent Jill Ackerman. "We have Memorial Hospital here and Coleman and different agencies, Neighborhood Relief to make sure that parent know about all the resources that we have in the Lima community."
Lima City Schools starts their new year on August 16th.