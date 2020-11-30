The BBB says to look for secure websites when shopping online

Millions of people are clicking their mouse to make their holiday purchases.
The Better Business Bureau wants to make sure online shoppers are practicing safe purchasing practices. They suggest using credit cards, not debit cards, as they are easier to dispute fraudulent purchases. Also, make sure you have updated virus protection and pay attention to the site you are buying from.
Cheryl Parson, President of the West Central Ohio Better Business Bureau adds, “So always go to a site with 'HTTPS', that means it’s a secure site. You don’t really have to worry about it or anything. You can feel good about it. It should have a lock either in the toolbar or somewhere at the top there should be a lock showing it’s a secure site.”
Parson also adds your packages may take a little longer to arrive as it’s projected that online shopping is up 75% and is expected to be even higher this holiday season.