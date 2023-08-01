The City of Lima Celebrates National Night Out at Faurot Park

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- It was National Night Out across the United States on Tuesday, and the City of Lima joined in on the fun!
The city, safety services and emergency personnel, and community members gathered at Faurot Park to enjoy a night of music, food, activities for the kids like face painting and climbing on board an ambulance or a fire truck, and exploration of community services that Lima has to offer. This year is particularly special as Faurot Park has never been a site of National Night Out until this year.
"This is the first year we actually are having it at Faurot Park. This is something totally new that we're trying. We're going to be switching it from park to park each year. The parks are beautiful in the City of Lima, so by switching it around, we were hoping that some of the neighbors that live around Faurot Park here would come out and just bring their families out and see what's going on in the park," says Lieutenant Matt Douglass, Lima Police Department.
The dive team also came out to perform demos for the public to watch.