The City of Lima is currently looking to fill several positions as Park Rangers.
Head Park Ranger Rady Kohli recently announced the hire of a new park ranger and an upcoming civil service test to hire more rangers. The test will be Saturday, December 11th with applications due by November 30th which can be found on the city of Lima’s website. Park Rangers are certified police officers with a variety of duties.
Head Park Ranger Randy Kohli explains, “The park rangers are full-time police officers. They’re out doing things in the parks but they’re also responsible for a lot of utilities issues. We’re taking care of the reservoirs, we’re taking care of the folks with water problems, assisting in the park, and making our parks a safe environment. The bike paths and the great places we have within Allen County.
You can find out more about the ranger positions and the civil service test information at the website on screen. Again, applications are due November 30th with the test on December 11th at the Cambridge Center.