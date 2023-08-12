The community drops some change to help Our Daily Bread

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Some pocket change and more goes a long way towards helping Our Daily Bread continue to do their hard work of helping others who might be down on their luck. The organization held their "Drop Your Change for Good” fundraiser at Clock Tower Plaza Saturday afternoon.
Besides serving up chicken dinners, there was face painting, a bouncy house for the kids, and new this year a dunk tank. Our Daily Bread does not get any government funding. All the money they get for their mission to feed and help others comes from grants and donations from the community.
“Last year we served over 30,000 meals and we spend roughly around $2,000 for food. Everything else was donated,” says Randy Kimpel, Dir. of Our Daily Bread. “We want to be a hand up and help people get out of a situation they are in. So many of us live paycheck to paycheck. That one thing happens to one paycheck we are in that situation. So, we want to be that safety net for people.”
This is the 4th year for the event and Kimpel says they continue to find new activities for people to do during the fundraiser.