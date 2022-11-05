Lima, OH (WLIO) - There was food, fun, and fellowship at the annual Lima Noon Sertoma Club’s pancake day. This is the 66th year for the pancake day, which is the longest running one in the area. Around 2,000 people could get either regular or blueberry pancakes, and of course a link of sausage, that is specially made for the day. A large portion of the money raised from the event, goes to help fund the Sertoma's Summer Speech and Hearing clinic. The past couple of years, the pancake fundraiser has been drive-thru only because of pandemic, but the club was able to bring back inside dining this year and the community was ready to eat together.
“It is the first time we have been in person since 2019. So, we were geared up and ready to go,” says Adam Rector the Chairman of the Lima Noon Sertoma Club Pancake Day. “Everyone missed the inside. You know, it is an event, it’s generational. It’s grandparents, to parents, all the way down to kids. It’s seeing people that you don’t get to see very often. It’s good food, good sausage and it’s all positivitiy.
Other projects that are helped funded by the pancake day include scholarships and other causes that are supported by the Lima Noon Sertoma Club.
