One plane, 5 world records, and its legacy will continue at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum.
The Learjet that Neil Armstrong set records of climbing altitude and sustained altitude flying in February of 1979 will have a permanent home in Wapakoneta. The plane will represent Armstrong’s accomplishments after the Apollo 11 mission and him being the first man on the moon. The donation of the Learjet 28 is a major addition to the museum’s collection honoring Armstrong’s love of flight.
Armstrong Air and Space Museum Director Dante Centuori explains, “His love of flying just shows up I so many things, in his letters, in his writing, in his talks. And to have something that features his aviation and things from his career after Apollo too. Because this happened in 1979 it will give an artifact that will really help us tell that story in a way, we haven’t been able to before.”
A fundraising campaign is underway to support the creation of the exhibit that will be home to the Learjet on the lawn of the museum. The project will include decommissioning the jet, restoring the paint color to its original design, and moving it from the Armstrong Airport to the museum.
Project campaign chair Greg Myers adds, “We’re building a new landing pad display area in the lawn of the museum along Apollo Drive. People will be able to see it from Bellefontaine Street. The interpretive panels that will go around it to tell the story of Mr. Armstrong’s record-setting flight but also the many things he was involved in after he retired from NASA and became a professor at the University of Cincinnati.”
They are hoping to raise $300,000 to complete the project. You can find out more information to support the project on the Armstrong Air and Space Museums website and Facebook page.