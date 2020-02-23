Spring is right around the corner and the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District wants to show the community how nature is telling us that winter is loosening its grip.
Naturalist Dan Hodges led a group of almost 50 people through Kendrick Park today in search of the first blooming wildflower of the spring season. As the snow starts to melt and the forest floor starts to feel the sunshine, that’s when the skunk cabbage plant starts to grow.
Dan Hodges, a naturalist at Johnny Appleseed says, “It’s a crazy, life-filled time of year and skunk cabbage kind of kicks it off, at least from the plant aspect of things and we’re really excited to kind of see it.”
The name of the plant comes from the unique smell it gives off that is a mixture of rotting cabbage and skunk. The skunk cabbage wasn’t the only sign of spring in Kendrick Woods today. Critters came out of their nests and a groundhog was able to say "hi" to the group of hikers.