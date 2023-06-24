LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The LBGTQ community came together in downtown Lima to be heard on some issues they have with Ohio lawmakers. This is the first time in 4 years that a Pride March was held in Lima. Organizers felt that it was necessary to bring the march back this year with the recent introduction of bills in Ohio that could affect members of the LBGTQ community. The Ohio House passed a pair of bills this past week that limit what doctors can do medically for trans youth, prevent trans athletes from participating in Ohio women’s sports, and require schools to notify parents if their child ask them to identify them other than the student’s biological sex. Organizers felt they needed to raise awareness to their side of these and other issues.
“We see these things going on in our statehouse and so often if feels like they are the untouchables, that we could not do anything about it,” says Arienne Childrey, Dir., Northwest Ohio Trans Advocacy. “What I want to do is motivate people to speak out, to contact their elected officials. There are no more echo chambers, you don’t get to talk about us, without talking to us.”
“We saw the legislation that was happening at the statehouse and we needed the people of Lima to know that the LBG community has been here for a long time and we will continue to be here long after,” adds Garrison Bowling, Co-Organizer of Lima Pride March. “We are a part of this community and we need to have pride in that.”
The Lima March was one o many that were held throughout the state on Saturday.