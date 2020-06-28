Many more people are seeing backyard firework displays in their neighborhood as we approach the 4th of July, and the Lima Fire Department wants to make sure everyone stays safe, and thinks of their neighbors this year as they celebrate.
Although most fireworks that you see in residential neighborhoods are illegal, the fire department knows that the 4th is the time for "family, food, and fireworks,” and most area firework displays have been canceled for the holiday.
Warren Pughsley, the inspector at the Lima Fire Department is asking people to first think of their neighbors and their families before putting off any loud, and potentially dangerous fireworks, especially late in the night.
“There have been a couple of instances where we get to a house and they have an enormous amount of fireworks that are illegal, and we have to confiscate the fireworks and that person gets charged with a crime," says Pughsley. "And that’s the whole thing--if they would have been being a good neighbor, and they would have thought about their neighbors and not just their own entertainment, it would have never come to that.”
Safety is always a priority for the fire department. They say to make sure to have a bucket of water near to extinguish any remains from the fireworks, and never mix drinking and lighting them off.