The Lima Moose Lodge gives away nearly $100,000 to local charities

The Moose Lodge 199 presented checks to Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Veterans Administration Clinic, Warrior’s Way, the Equestrian Therapy Program, and both American Township and Bath Township fire departments. The amounts range from $21,000 to $1,500 and the lodge is happy that they can give back to organizations that help others in the area.
“It is such a blessing to give back to the local community’s charities and present them with these checks know what they will do to help their charities and do with the money,” says Tricia Williamson, Administrator for the Lima Moose Lodge 199.
For the two local fire departments, it means funding for equipment and training that doesn’t have to come from the taxpayers' pockets.
“The extraction equipment we carry to extricate people out of car wrecks and stuff they have helped purchase,” says Chief Tom Hadding of the American Township Fire Department. “Thermal imaging cameras they have purchased, computers they have purchased for their trucks. It is just amazing the amount of equipment they have purchased for American Township, for the fire department, and the citizens we protect.”
“Whenever we receive additional funds we can use to supplement our budget we try to use that stuff for training, education, and professional development of the firefighters,” says Chief Joe Kitchen of the Bath Township Fire Department. “Our budget is pretty solid for general operations. But this gives us funds to do extra things to help the firefighters. We are very grateful for the local Moose Lodge.”
The money that was donated was raised through the Moose Lodge’s bingo license.