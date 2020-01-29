The Lima Police Department is hiring

The Lima Police Department is increasing their ranks and is hiring, but first, they must hold a civil service test.
If you are interested in becoming a Lima police officer you need to fill out a civil service application that can be found on the City of Lima’s website under the Department of Human Resources. The department is looking for individuals who are committed to serve and protect Lima residents.
Major Pat Coon says the job becomes a way of life and a lifelong career. “We are looking for anybody that’s willing to take the position on as a career, basically as a ministry, it’s a lifestyle really. It’s great. But yet, we need great qualified people from our community to come here and work in our community for the betterment of it.”
The application deadline is February 21st. The police officer test is Sunday, February 29th at 9 a.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial Civic Center. They are also hiring a parking meter technician that will repair meters and also do vehicle maintenance. That civil service test is February 29th as well at 1:00 p.m. at the Civic Center.