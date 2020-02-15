The Lima Police Department partnered up with the Bradfield Community Center to host their third annual Pancake Day.
This free event invited everyone from the community to come out and enjoy a free pancake breakfast in the company of local officers. Volunteers from LACNIP helped serve the hot pancakes and breakfast sausage while COP officers and Chief Martin mingled with the guests.
Rachel Scott, a COP officer says, “It’s just an opportunity to talk to everybody. They come out, they get food, they’re happy, they’re cozy, so we can talk to them about different problems.”
Scott says she’s happy to give the community a chance to express any concerns they have going on in their neighborhood in a friendly, relaxed way that also gives back to the community with a free meal.