LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Northwest Ohio Literacy Council is looking for people to take part in their major fundraiser of the year. The council will be selling tickets for their next round of their Designer Purse Lottery which starts in May. For $30 you will be entered into the lottery for a whole year. The 52 designer purses that they will be giving away are valued between $175 and $550 apiece. To win people need to match the Ohio Lottery’s pick three number on Wednesday evenings.
“This is the eighth year of doing the purse lottery. It’s pretty unique, nobody else does anything like this,” says Ken Blanchard, Ex. Dir. The Northwest Literacy Council. “We feel like it’s a great way to spread the word about functional literacy in our community and raise some money.”
Tickets can be purchased by stopping by the Literacy Council at 563 W. Spring St. in or by logging on to their website www.limaliteracy.net and clicking on the purse lottery tab.