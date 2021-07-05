The Ohio House could legalize sports betting this fall in the state

Ohio could be joining its neighboring states in legalizing sports betting this fall.
A 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision gave individual states the ability to set up their own rules for sports betting. All of the states that surround Ohio have already legalized it. The Ohio Senate passed their version of the bill, which could have been included in the budget signed last week. But the House decided to wait to vote on their version until they return to session in September.
One of the differences between the bills is the number of sports betting licenses that will be issued. Each of Ohio’s professional sports teams would like a license, as well as, the casinos and racinos in the state. Lawmakers could make licenses available, for online and brick-and-mortar betting sites. The House wants to take more time to study the rules regarding sports betting.
"It's better I think to do it right than to do it fast," says Speaker of the Ohio Bob Cupp. "It's a long way in the process, but we think by September we ought to be able to work out the difference and send it to the Governor's desk."
Part of the money raised from sports betting could help fund education in the state.