While COVID-19 will have lasting effects on patients and healthcare systems, what will it do to society from a sociological standpoint?
Research from medical journals show that there can be social and psychological ramifications on those who have been quarantined. Although most practicing self-isolation at this time have been doing so for weeks, a professor at Ohio Northern University says studies show there is an ongoing anxiety in people that have done so for as little as 10 days.
“What you’re going to see is, you’re going to see people not wanting to handshake, being very suspicious of other people, and just being hesitant to engage in daily life like we used to," says Keith Durkin, a professor of sociology at ONU.
He says one thing that tends to protect society from the negative thoughts of social distancing is altruism, or acting out of concern for other's well-being.
He explains, “We realize that the reason we social distance was to help society and help other people. But I think as it’s time to get back to our routine, just remember why we made those sacrifices.”
At this time, Governor DeWine's stay-at-home order is still in place until at least May 1st.