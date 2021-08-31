According to the Ohio Department of Health’s website, 939 individuals have already died this year from suicide.
September is designated as “Suicide Prevention Month” and a local agency wants to let people experiencing suicidal thoughts that they are not alone. There are people and services out there to help. The Alliance on Mental Illness says the stigma connected to suicide needs to be shifted and that it’s important to talk about getting the help needed for suicide prevention.
Prevention Awareness Support Service, PASS Executive Director Rick Skilliter explains, “if you have a family member who’s struggling getting them connected to services in a timely manner is very important. And that starts with recognition and conversation. So, we’re really hoping by getting individuals and the community out together as a while we can break that stigma and have that conversation.
The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Allen and Auglaize Counties are holding Suicide Prevention Awareness Walks throughout the month of September. The public is invited to attend to support local prevention resources.