LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The trucking industry received a first glance of what the future may look like at Stoops Freightliner in Lima.

Today was E-Mobility Day at Stoops, and customers received a full day of educational presentations on the new electric-powered trucks of the future. The eCascadia, an over-the-road truck, and the eM2, a vocational truck, were showcased for patrons to examine the new features. The eCascadia possesses upwards of 470 horsepower, a normal range around 230 miles, and a usable capacity of either 291 or 438 kilowatts per hour while the eM2 produces upwards of 300 horsepower, a target max range around 230 miles, and a usable capacity of either 194 or 291 kilowatts per hour. With a transition toward electric vehicles from diesel vehicles, presenters say that benefits can be expected.

