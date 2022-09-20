LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The trucking industry received a first glance of what the future may look like at Stoops Freightliner in Lima.
Today was E-Mobility Day at Stoops, and customers received a full day of educational presentations on the new electric-powered trucks of the future. The eCascadia, an over-the-road truck, and the eM2, a vocational truck, were showcased for patrons to examine the new features. The eCascadia possesses upwards of 470 horsepower, a normal range around 230 miles, and a usable capacity of either 291 or 438 kilowatts per hour while the eM2 produces upwards of 300 horsepower, a target max range around 230 miles, and a usable capacity of either 194 or 291 kilowatts per hour. With a transition toward electric vehicles from diesel vehicles, presenters say that benefits can be expected.
"You are going to have the zero emissions, a greener application with the EV (electric vehicles) compared to diesel. So, maintenance right now is about 30% less on a battery electric compared to a diesel, so you are going to save about 30% of time when you are doing maintenance on these trucks," says Drew Hepler, Director of Sales and Sustainable Solutions, Truck Country/Stoops.
In addition to the benefits, Stoops Freightliner discusses when these trucks could make their debut on area roadways in Lima.
"Certainly, production and availability is mid next year, July basically. Depending on the application, it could be as soon as the end of next year into 2024," says Tony Stemen, General Manager, Stoops Freightliner- Lima.
Between 80 and 90 customers attended E-Mobility Day, and some had the opportunity to test drive the truck themselves.