Thousands come out to have some fun with the return of the Johnny Appleseed Metro Parks' Apple Festival. The festival comes around every two years. But because of the pandemic, the park district didn't hold one in 2020. So, people were ready to check out everything the festival had to offer, which include cooking demonstrations of homemade apple sauce, lots of kids’ activities of both the educational and artistic varieties, and live entertainment The festival was moved to Lauer Farms for the first time this year and the park district decided to make it the permanent home for the biannual event.
“Yea, it is a great place, there is plenty of shade compared to the (Allen County) Farm Park,” says Tyler Black, Director of the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District. “But we have also seen a lot of people come out and enjoy and talk about how nice the space is. Things are a little more spaced out, which I think is OK and we are going to look forward to having it here from here on out. “Especially this being the first one since 2018, it is pretty great to see people out enjoying being outside and around each other again. You can hear the kids playing in the background it is really a good family atmosphere.”
And Johnny Appleseed Park District will be getting ready for their next big event, Lauer Farms 1944 in October, where they will have reenactments of World War II battles and demonstrations of what life was like nearly 80 years ago.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.