A three alarm house fire in Shawnee that happened over night is under investigation.
Just after midnight last night, the Shawnee fire department says they responded to a house fire on S. Dixie Highway with the help from Lima and American Township fire departments.
There were no injuries reported, and it is unknown if there were any occupants inside the house when it caught fire. It took the officers close to four hours to tame the flames, and the house came out a total loss. Cause of the fire is still under investigation.