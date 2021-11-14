Three people arrested in September after a year and half long drug investigation, get indicted on 50 or more drug related charges each. Ronald Hesseling, II, Eric Upthegrove Jr. and Nicoya Darby were indicted by the Allen County Grand Jury on a range of drug charges including numerous counts of trafficking fentanyl and heroin.
The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force conducted the investigation alongside the FBI's Northwest Ohio Safe Streets Task force.
Search warrants were issued for two homes in September, and officers say they seized a suspected brick of powdered fentanyl, fentanyl pills, and marijuana. Weapons, money, and a pill press were also found. Hesseling, Upthgrove, and Darby could be arraigned on their new charges this week.