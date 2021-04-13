Tickets for a dinner that provides key updates on the local community are now on sale.
The Community Enrichment Dinner is scheduled to take place Thursday, October 21st at 5:00 PM at the Lima Veteran's Memorial Civic & Convention Center.
This year the event will be headlined with a musical group instead of a guest speaker. "Black Violin" will be performing for the event, with a special guest appearance by the Lima Area Youth Orchestra.
"The Community Enrichment Dinner has a long history of bringing national-known speakers to Lima to address diversity and inclusion," said Honorary Committee Chari Jessie Pope. "But we were amazed by Black Violin's high energy performance and the way they cross entertainment lines by mixing classical music with hip hop. This is a diverse show everyone will love, no matter what kind of music they enjoy."
The dinner will begin at 5:00 PM in the exhibit hall with welcoming remarks, an update on local minority and small business development efforts, and a presentation of awards.
Tickets are now on sale for the 2021 Community Enrichment Dinner. Tickets may be purchased online at cedlima.com, or through the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce.
Proceeds from the event will go towards funding minority and small business development in Allen County.
The dinner is presented in partnership with the Lima Chamber Foundation and the Lima Civic Center Foundation.