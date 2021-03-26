Now is the time homeowners start thinking about getting back into the yard and doing landscape projects.
This will include the planting of new trees, thanks to a program through the Allen Soil and Water Conservation District funded by the City of Lima Stormwater Department. Lima residents are eligible to get a 50% rebate on the purchase and professional planting of an approved species of tree.
Lima homeowner William Wetmore explains why he wanted to participate, “I wanted to join this program to get the rebate for planting trees which I needed and if it helpful to other people through your auspicious then I’m all willing to do that.”
Casey Heilman of Allen Soil and Water Conservation District adds, “They are also helpful with stormwater mitigation. You know all that excess water you see standing in your yard and rolling into the street? Trees really help. Their roots suck up the water. A mature white oak for example will for example drink 50 gallons of water a day.”
The district also has a $25 rebate for purchasing and installing one of their rain barrels. For more information visit their website or call the office. Allenswcd.com or 419-999-0318.