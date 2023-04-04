LIMA, OH (WLIO)- It was a Tuesday evening filled with food, fun, laughs, and even snakes inside the OSU Lima Visitor Center!

Tri-Moraine Audubon Society Holds Family Fun Night with an Emphasis on the Environment

The Tri-Moraine Audubon Society hosted their Family Fun Night Tuesday evening with an emphasis on environmental themed activities. The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District attended and brought live snakes and real snake skin for attendees to feel with the Allen Soil and Water Conservation District hosting different exhibits. Attendees also had the chance to hand and finger paint, make no plastic crafts and bird houses, and even paint their own sun catcher. Through all the nature activities, organizers aimed to spark an interest in the natural world to the community.

"We want to get young people involved, and we want them to, you know, to get a better appreciation for nature so that they can get out more, and that's why we think it's important that the next generation of nature lovers," says Eric Broughton, Current Treasurer & Former President, Tri-Moraine Audubon Society.

The Tri-Moraine Audubon Society will continue to promote nature appreciation by going to Myeerah Nature Preserve in Bellefontaine on April 29th.

