The Lima Police Department held their own trick-or-treat event Thursday night downtown.
Cars were lined up waiting with kids in the back eager to start their night of trick-or-treating. Members of the Lima Police Department handed out bags of candy to each car and got to see the different costumes that the kids were sporting.
Not only was this a great way for the police department to interact with the kids in the community, but it was also a safe way to have kids enjoy Halloween.
Lima Police Sgt. Aaron Rode says, “You know you’re going to be safe because there’s going to be dozens of police officers handing out your candy, which is also pre-packaged, and it couldn’t be any more safe with us handing out and packaging it. It’s just a good event because you know your children will be inside the vehicle, they’ll be outside of traffic, it’s just a safe environment for everyone involved.”
And joining LPD was Army’s Towing company also passing out candy to the cars.