Elida Schools were on alert Wednesday after a threat against the district was found on social media. Superintendent Joel Mengerink says in a press release that the Allen County Sheriff's Office got wind of the threats Tuesday night They have since made two arrests as part of the investigation, including the person they believe made the threat.
The suspect allegedly posted online that they hated the district, calling it racist, and saying they were thinking about “shooting it up" Investigators gave school officials the go-ahead to return to classes after the arrests were made. The middle school and high school started the day on a two-hour delay, and the elementary was canceled on Wednesday because of they were going to be dismissed early anyway because of the heat. Deputies remained on site throughout Wednesday.
Media release from Elida School District 8/26/2020
August 26, 2020
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Last evening, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department received reports of a threat of school violence directed towards Elida Schools. During the overnight hours, they took two individuals into custody as a result of their investigation. While they will continue to investigate further, the sheriff’s department has stated that we are safe to return to school as they have the individual in custody who made the threat.
I want to take this opportunity to thank the individuals who reported this threat to law enforcement and/ or cooperated with them in their investigation. I also want to thank the Allen County Sheriff’s Department for their quick actions in handling the situation, and keeping the school district updated throughout.
While there is no imminent threat at this time, the district will continue to review all of our safety procedures and make any changes that are necessary. Student and staff safety is always our first concern.
As the middle and high school return to school after the two-hour delay this morning, local law enforcement will be present to help ensure students and staff feel safe in their return.
Again, thank you to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and to those individuals involved in reporting the threat.
Joel Mengerink, Superintendent