Two people were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Lima Monday afternoon.
Just before 1 PM, first responders were called to a collision at the intersection of Vine and Metcalf Streets. A silver Buick was heading east on Vine Street when it stopped. Police say the driver of a GMC truck and trailer was traveling the same direction when they looked away and rear-ended the stopped car. According to the Lima Police Department, the driver and passenger of the car were transported to Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center with minor injuries.