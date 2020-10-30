Ohio is building for the future, but they need some skilled hands to get the job done.
Friday morning at the Real American Sunrise, people learned about the union construction industry. It has been going full speed even during the pandemic, since it is one of the few sectors that didn’t get shutdown. But the union builders are looking to keep that momentum going, and they need people to fill a variety of positions in their industry. That starts with apprenticeship programs to train people in plumbing, carpentry and over a dozen of other areas. To get those future laborers, union trade officials are trying to overcome the stereotype that you need to go to college to have a great career.
“We are trying to show through the apprenticeship program and the union skilled building trades, you can have a great career with great fringe benefits, stay in your community, bring in the next generation, your kids, your grandkids with that,” says Mike Knisley, the executive secretary/treasurer The Ohio State Building and Construction Trades Council. “At the end of the day, just like everybody else you have a great life with it. It’s been a good program. We are just trying to do everything that we can to get that message out.”
If you want more information about the apprenticeship programs in the area go www.limabuildingtrades.com .