Thanks to the Allen County 9/11 Memorial Foundation, the Allen County Museum opened a new exhibit with artifacts from the attack.
The exhibit includes three pieces of rubble left over from the three locations that planes crashed down that day. It includes a boulder from Shanksville, Pennsylvania from the crash sight of flight 93, Limestone from the Pentagon, and steel from ground zero. It also includes a model of the memorial that the foundation is planning to build that will include every name of people who lost their lives on 9/11.
Jeffrey Rosebrock, the president of Allen County 911 Memorial Foundation says, “The ultimate goal is to remember those lives but just as important to that it is an educational piece to the community and children of tomorrow that weren’t alive or didn’t get to necessarily experience that event. We never want to forget what happened that day and the impact it had on this country.”
On Saturday, Team Stomp Crossfit in Lima is inviting the community to join them in rucking to the museum to check out the artifacts. They will be gathering at the gym at noon and taking off at 12:30.
You can find the Allen County Museum at 620 W. Market Street, Lima, OH 45801.