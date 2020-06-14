The University of Northwestern Ohio had to work extra hard this year to make their commencement ceremony special for their 100th graduating class.
It’s the story we keep hearing from many colleges across the country--their graduation ceremonies have been canceled due to the COVID restrictions on mass gatherings. But UNOH recognizes how important graduation can be, so they’ve put together a digital media graduating experience to celebrate the nearly twelve hundred students earning their degree this spring.
Stephanie Malloy, the vice president of marketing and public relations at UNOH says, “We’re excited about it and we want to honor them and recognize them and to realize it is such a special thing to graduate college and graduate, especially if it’s the first one in their family and during a pandemic. We’re trying to make it as memorable as possible.”
The online graduating experience included UNOH graduation filters on Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, and a video that will feature shout outs from different school administrators and even the students' families. The goal was to create a memorable, sharable experience for the graduates.