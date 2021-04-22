Media release from University of Northwestern Ohio
The University of Northwestern Ohio is launching its inaugural Giving Day at 8:00am on April 21, 2021. UNOH Giving Day is an inspiring 36-hour event for alumni, students, and friends to come together and support the University of Northwestern Ohio.
Donations can be made to specific areas of the University such as scholarships, athletics, specific programs, and more. Donors can choose how they want to impact UNOH. We encourage participants to invest in the areas of UNOH that they love the most, because when Racers come together, great things happen!
To donate, visit www.unoh.edu/givenow
