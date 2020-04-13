More information is being released about the shooting that happened Sunday morning in rural Allen County.
46-year-old, Michael Sheets is being held in the Allen County Jail on the charge of Suspicion of Felonious Assault. He allegedly shot another man in the leg Sunday morning at his home on Diller Road.
The victim showed up to Mercy Health -Saint Rita’s to get treated for the wound and named Sheets as the shooter. Sheriff's deputies took him into custody and detectives served a search warrant at the home to search for evidence. The incident remains under investigation.
Media Release from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office – 4/13/2020
On April 12, 2020 at approximately 8:00 A.M. deputies were called to St. Rita’s Medical Center for a report of a gunshot wound. The victim advised he was shot in the leg during an argument at 2221 Diller Rd. Elida, Allen County, Ohio. During the investigation Michael V. Sheets who resides at 2221 Diller Rd was arrested and is being held in the Allen County Jail on suspicion of Felonious Assault. At approximately 12:00 P.M. on April 12th the Allen County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau served a residential search warrant at 2221 Diller Rd. The incident remains under investigation.