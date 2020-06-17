Vacancies on several City of Lima boards and commissions

The City of Lima is looking to fill several seats on a number of their boards and commissions.
Lima Mayor David Berger says it’s an “Open Call” for residents to become more involved in the city. These boards and commissions play an important role in city government and are volunteer positions. Citizens function in a capacity that can make a difference in the city.
Mayor David Berger explains, “And it’s really the work of these commissions and boards to take and work with the ordinances of the city and apply them to the everyday life issues that happen on our community. So, it’s an important set of functions and we are encouraging people to apply and help us do the work of city government.”
The deadline to apply is June 30th and you can do so on the City of Lima’s website.
Positions available are:
2- Urban Forest Council
1-Planning Commission
2-Board of Public Nuisance
4-Board of Electrical Examiners