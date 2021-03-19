It is still an issue of supply and demand, but the tables have turned with there being more supply than demand.
Allen County Public Health says with the additional vaccines becoming available in the county the number of people getting vaccinated appears to have leveled off. Of those eligible to get vaccinated, the percentage is hanging in the 60 percentile. Health officials say the challenge now is getting those on the fence about the vaccine to choose to get one.
Allen County Public Health Prevention and Health Services Director Tami Gough explains, “So just because you have heard that some of your friends did have a bad reaction or even that some of your friends didn’t have a sore arm or a small fever the next day. There really is no predictor of who is going to have those reactions. So, do your research from a trusted source and then make an educated decision on getting that vaccine.”
Looking at the numbers 65% of residents 80 and older in Allen County have received the 1st shot with 55% completing the vaccination process. Percentages drop as age groups have been added. The state is reporting 20% of Allen County residents have chosen to get vaccinated. Breaking that down even further, 19% are white and 14% are African American getting the vaccine.