Starting March 29th, any Ohioan 16 years old and older who wants the vaccine will be eligible to get it. Those who are 16 and 17 years old will only be able to get the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 and older will be able to get whatever is available at their vaccine location. Ohio is expecting 571,00- doses coming from the federal government that week, which will be the largest allocation of vaccine that the state has gotten during a one-week period since distribution began in December. Since all adults are now eligible, the state will continually monitor where extra doses are and move them to areas of the state that have higher demand, so no shot gets wasted.
“Without the pressure to continually to open up to new people, once you are done opening up to new people, then what we will need to do is be more aggressive in moving vaccine around,” says Gov. DeWine. “So, we are going to make vaccine available to who wants it, where there is more demand we will move more vaccine into that area.”
Lima’s mass vaccination site will open on Wednesday, to check and see if there are any available appointments log on to gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.