Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day, but flowers will come at a premium.
Supply chain issues have impacted nearly every business in the country, and that is no different for the flower industry and local Ivy Hutch owner Ashley Etzkorn. With the increased prices of freight and limited supply of flowers, prices have increased for those bouquets. One of the biggest increases in prices is the rose, which normally goes up in price this time of year, but this year Etzkorn said that they are substantially higher than previous Valentine’s Days.
Etzkorn said, “It’s been hard, but we’ve been getting things in, we just aren’t promised colors and quantities as much so we have to be a little bit more flexible, more than we have in the past anyway but we’re still getting nice product, it’s just not exactly what we have ordered across the board.”
Trying to strike a balance between keeping prices low, and making enough profit is also a tough decision for business owners.
“Unfortunately it’s just the nature of the beast right now. It’s something we can’t control so we’re trying to be as considerate to our customers as possible. There is that fine line, but yes we have had just like every other industry.”
Etzkorn said they will be ready for the last-minute shoppers that will arrive on Monday.
