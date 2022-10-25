Lima, OH (WLIO) - Exactly two weeks before the election, the Allen County Republicans turning out to throw their support behind their candidates. Including one of the evening’s featured speakers U.S. Senate Candidate JD Vance. Vance was making stops around the state with republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. The pair talking about various issues like the southern border and inflation. Vance and his democratic challenger Tim Ryan will be going head-to-head in a Fox News Townhall on November 1st. The candidates faced off in two debates in eastern Ohio at the beginning of the month and Vance welcomed the opportunity to share the stage with the long time Washington congressman.
“As much has he pretends to be an independent voice, he has actually voted with Nancy Pelosi a 100% of the time,” says Vance. “So, I though the debates went very well for us, I think that they helped them in the race. But it is kind of fun, after a guy tells falsehoods about you for four months and finally stand on the stage with him, look him in the eye and tell him he’s got you wrong and also he lying to the people about his record.”
The Republicans see the midterm election as a chance to switch control of the U.S. House and Senate. Graham says it will come down to how the voters perceive which track the country is on.
“70% of the people in Ohio, pretty close, think that the country is on the wrong track in Washington, same in Georgia, I just got back from Arizona,” adds Graham. “I think that there was a wave building here, and it is not done to stun. But if you are looking for change and people are. Tim Ryan is going to have a tough sell on his hands. He is new to politics, JD, but I think he has a really bright future.”
A new Marist poll has Vance and Ryan in a virtual deadlock 2 weeks before November 8th election.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.