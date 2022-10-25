Lima, OH (WLIO) - Exactly two weeks before the election, the Allen County Republicans turning out to throw their support behind their candidates. Including one of the evening’s featured speakers U.S. Senate Candidate JD Vance.  Vance was making stops around the state with republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. The pair talking about various issues like the southern border and inflation. Vance and his democratic challenger Tim Ryan will be going head-to-head in a Fox News Townhall on November 1st.  The candidates faced off in two debates in eastern Ohio at the beginning of the month and Vance welcomed the opportunity to share the stage with the long time Washington congressman. 

“As much has he pretends to be an independent voice, he has actually voted with Nancy Pelosi a 100% of the time,” says Vance.  “So, I though the debates went very well for us, I think that they helped them in the race.  But it is kind of fun, after a guy tells falsehoods about you for four months and finally stand on the stage with him, look him in the eye and tell him he’s got you wrong and also he lying to the people about his record.”

