Vance says he is ready to work on national debt and immigration in Washington

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLIO) - Ohio’s newest U.S. Senator JD Vance is ready to get to work, tackling federal issues like the debt ceiling and immigration. Vance says the country’s growing debt problem is a priority of his. The debt ceiling which caps the amount of allowable outstanding federal debt hit the limit of $31.4 trillion on January 19th. But the treasury department has been able to make some moves to keep the government able to pay their bills until early summer 2023. Congress will have to raise or suspend the debt ceiling before that to help the federal government to continue to pay for all the funding they have appropriated.
“What is debt ceiling increase look like? How do we pair that debt ceiling increase with some real reform, so that we can put our country back on a sustainable spending pathway,” says Vance.
Vance also has concerns about the policy announced by President Biden in January that would allow up to $30,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to enter the U.S. legally each month if they have American sponsors.
“That is a big, big mistake because we know that the cartels and a lot of very bad actors take advantage of that chaotic environment,” adds Vance. “That is why we have the drug problem, that is why we have the crime problem at the southern border.”
Vance is hoping to hear what committee assignments will be in the last part of January or the first part of February.
