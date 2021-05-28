Is Governor Dewine’s plan to get people vaccinated with a lottery working? We asked the Allen County public health department what they saw for our area.
We’ve all heard about the million dollar incentive from Dewine, urging people to get their COVID-19 vaccine for a chance to win. The response from Ohioans has varied, but Allen County Public Health says they did see a positive impact after the lottery was announced.
They have been able to remain steady in the amount of daily vaccines given out, and have even had days where they saw an increase in vaccinations.
Tami Gough, the public information officer at Allen County Public Health says, “It’s up for debate on the appropriateness of it; however, as a health department, we are glad when people get shots. Anything anyone can do to increase the opportunities and increase the reasons for getting a vaccination, it is a good thing.”
Over 32 percent of Allen County residents have at least gotten their first dose, with just over 29 percent of the population being fully vaccinated.