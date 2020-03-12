Governor Mike DeWine issued an order to halt all mass gatherings of 100 or more persons. The Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center is immediately following this order. We are grateful to our state and local leadership working hard to protect the health and safety of our community.
We will try to reschedule performances canceled during the ban and ask for your patience as this process will take time. Ticket holders will be notified directly by email regarding the status of each performance as details become known.
For regular updates, please visit limaciviccenter.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram (@limaciviccenter), or Twitter (@limaciviccenter). We appreciate your support and understanding.