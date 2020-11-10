Veteran Food Pantry honors local business owner for support

The Veterans Food Pantry is honoring a local business owner for his hard work with the organization.
John Heaphy was honored Tuesday afternoon at the Veterans Food Pantry by gifting him with a plaque. Heaphy has been leasing his property out to the Veterans Food Pantry for a dollar a month since 2014. In addition, he created the Happy Daz Charities that support the operations by providing funding for utilities, insurance, and food purchases for the. There are also events they hold throughout the year as fundraisers to provide funds for this essential service, that he is proud to help out.
John Heaphy, the President of Good Food Restaurants said, “Feel very humbled. It’s Veterans Week. It’s the day before Veterans Day. We have always been so proud to have supplied this building. Through Happy Daz Charities we continue to help in different ways. You know the veterans that are in need, need this pantry.”
You can donate to the pantry by visiting their location at 810 W. North Street.