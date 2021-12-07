The Veterans Food Pantry of Northwest Ohio is looking for donations to help out veterans in need this holiday season.
The pantry is looking for non-perishable food items like canned vegetables and soups, and also items that many people eat this time of year, like yams, boxed stuffing, and cranberry sauce.
Those with the pantry say that the generosity of the community is what helps them do what they do for the people that served our country.
"We could not survive without their help, that’s the only way that we continue, through donations," said Betsy Potts, director of the food pantry. "It’s all through the donations from veterans organizations and just people coming and donating, which we greatly appreciate."
And once again this year, the pantry is teaming up with Meijer for their Simply Give program, which is a big fundraising opportunity.
"If you purchase one of these cards for $10, they’ll match that $10," said Potts. "The person doesn’t actually receive anything - the money just goes into our account."
The event goes until January 1st, and the cards can be purchased at Meijer. On Saturday, December 11th, Meijer will be holding a double match day - so for every $10 card purchased, the store will donate $20 dollars to the pantry. That makes a total of $30 of donations for every card that is purchased.
If you'd like to make a donation to the Veterans Food Pantry of Northwest Ohio, you can drop off the items at their location 810 West North Street in Lima, on a Tuesday or Thursday from 1 pm to 3:45 pm. You are asked to use the back door to drop off your donation.
