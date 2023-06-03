LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Whether you like historic cars, looking under the hood, or just a cool paint job, the 3rd annual Public Car Show Saturday afternoon was the place to be.
With more cars entered than last years show, there were plenty of rides to check out. Many of the owners were nearby to talk to anyone who was curious about their car.
Part of the draw of these shows is to see cars that your parents or grandparents drove many decades ago, and even see cars that have been around since long before you were born, like a restored 1917 GMC Model 16, a car made just for use by American troops in WWI.
"They made 8,500 of these and they sent all of them over to Europe. This one didn't make it to Europe, this one went to South Dakota and none of the others came back. This is the only one that I know of. It's got a lot of things that are unique to it. The block itself is chrome sealed, which is seven times stronger than cast iron," said Ken Smith, who has owned the car for many years and finished restoring it last year.
Another truck showcased the rich industrial history of Lima, the SOHIO refinery firetruck owned by Dan Gorman, the director of the Western Buckeye Region of the Vintage Chevrolet Club of America.
"Back in the day, the foam truck would have been used, you assembled all of the piping, and then you mixed chemicals with water to make foam, and if there was a large storage tank that would have been on fire then they would be able to get the foam up to the top of the storage tank, a 48 foot high storage tank, and from there then it would smother the flames," he explained.
This year, the proceeds from the car show will support Habitat for Humanity.