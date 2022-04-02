Talented young singers and musicians take the stage in Lima for the 60th Friends of the Symphony’s Young Artist Competition. The annual competition was on hold for the past two years because of the pandemic, but the Friends of the Symphony were excited to bring this long-time event back. The competition featured 24 string musicians and vocalist this year, those 17 to 21 competed in the Junior Division and 22 to 26 year olds the Senior Division. The winners in each the strings or vocal get either $1,000 or $600 depending if they compete in the Senior or Junior Divisions. The competition draws in young artist from around Ohio and surrounding states to perform in front of the judges.
“It is a really great opportunity for musicians such as myself study music in conservatory or even in high school to have the opportunity to perform the works we have been working on,” says Abigail Leidy Cellist competitor. “Because so often we are stuck in a practice room and don’t get the opportunity to put what we have been learning into practice. So getting to perform and getting feedback from judges like this is so important for us as we continue our studies.”
The winners of the competition could be invited back to perform with the Lima Symphony Orchestra at a future performance.
