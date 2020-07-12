Ohio is trying to get a better snapshot of how long COVID-19 has been in the state and who may have been affected.
Lt Gov. Jon Husted announced Thursday during the media briefing that the volunteer antibody testing program in Ohio has begun. 12 thousand postcards were sent out asking for volunteers and the goal to get 12 hundred people from all parts of Ohio to agree to have swab and blood test. In May, the state announced that at least 5 people exhibited COVID-19 symptoms as early has January, and the antibody testing will help determine when and where the disease began. Last week Republican State Representative Nino Vitale called for people to stop getting tested because it is giving the state quote “an excuse to claim something is happening that is not happening at the magnitude they say it is happening." unquote. Husted responded to that statement.
“Why would we want to live life in the dark? Why would we want to encourage people not to have information about their health status so that they can then be empowered to protect the people that they care about,” says Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. “Testing is one of the few things that we have to control the spread. When you control the spread, then if you're building consumer confidence, you're protecting your loved ones, you're doing everything that helped protect the health and the economic future of our state.”
Next week the state will update the county by county Public Health Alert Status, Logan County Health District has taken to their Facebook page saying they could move to a level two because an increase of active cases in the county. They are urging people to wear masks and social distance themselves because with each higher level more restrictions are added.