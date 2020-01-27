A local prison ministry is looking for volunteers to help transform lives.
The Kairos Ministry has been visiting the Lima Corrections facility for the past 6 years with weekend prayer retreats and weekly prayer groups. The ministry has been making a difference with inmates as many who are released return to be a part of the Kairos ministry team. The program works thanks to volunteers who give of their time in many ways to nurture a Christian community inside the prison walls.
Reverend John Foster of Trinity United Methodist Church volunteers and encourages others to as well. “We do need more volunteers, Right now we’re having a lot of volunteers come down from Bryan and Toledo. Locally we don’t have as many volunteers for the ministry so we are looking for more and more volunteers, ministers, lay people, anyone.”
If you are interested in helping you can be a support volunteer, a team member, help cook, bake cookies or be a financial donor. For additional information about the prison ministry you can log on to www.myKairos.org or call Reverend Foster at 419-303-4776.