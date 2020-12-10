While downtown Lima isn’t seeing their normal hustle and bustle of the holiday season businesses are starting to look a lot like Christmas.
Downtown Lima Inc. says 22 businesses have decorated for the holidays and are participating in a virtual decorating contest. Residents can see photos of each of the participants on the Downtown Lima Inc Facebook page. You can then click on the I-Heart Radio link to vote for your favorite. The goal is to show support to businesses.
Executive Director of Downtown Lima Inc. Shaunna Basinger adds, “Not only are we trying to showcase the beautiful decorations and all the hard work that these people are doing to make downtown a holiday wonderland, as much as we can. But we’re also trying to make sure these businesses get some foot traffic.”
Winners will be announced Tuesday afternoon with voting ending at noon. You the voter can also win prizes through a random drawing.