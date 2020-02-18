Voter registration ends Tuesday, early voting begins Wednesday

Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the Ohio Primary Election.
The Allen County Board of Elections will remain open until 9 p.m. for people to register or make changes to their registration, like a change of address. You can also make changes online at the Ohio Secretary of State website. This means early voting will start Wednesday morning at 8. Voters can go to their county's board of elections to cast their ballot before the March primary.
With the primary falling early this year on St. Patrick's Day, it's unclear if more people will choose to vote early. If you plan to vote the Saturday before March 17, you should plan ahead. The parade may cause delays getting to the board of elections.
"They may know that they're going to be gone," said Kathy Meyer, director of Allen County Board of Elections. "We've got snow birds that have asked for ballots to be mailed to them. We've got people that know they're going to be gone during that time or some people just like to get it out of the way."
Allen County is still in need of poll workers for March 17. Anyone interested should contact Meyer at the Allen County Board of Elections.