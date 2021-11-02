Just spending a few minutes at one polling location at First Baptist Church, several waves of voters have come in and out.
That was also the case earlier in the day, as poll workers say that the turnout had been pretty consistent since they opened their doors Tuesday morning at 6:30. Given that First Baptist Church is a polling location for Lima, the poll workers suspect that some of the items on the ballot are encouraging voters to stop in, even on a year that isn't normally as busy as a presidential election year.
"There have been more people on this mayoral race than there ever has been," said poll worker Joan Davis. "It’s been steady ever since we opened up - not a great amount of people all at once, but it’s been steady."